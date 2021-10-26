What Are Your Rights When Dealing with a Catastrophic injury?

Auto accidents involving catastrophic injuries could lead to hefty monetary awards if a victim wins their case. Catastrophic injuries are defined as any injury that is permanent and will have a profound effect on the victim’s ability to remain gainfully employed. The victim will need to find an attorney who has a history of managing auto accidents that involve these injuries.

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Traumatic brain injuries require weeks or months to recover from, and the patient’s prognosis could be dire. In some cases, the patient’s injuries require permanent hospitalization. The patient may develop a condition that causes them to have a completely different personality or even become aggressive.

The family of the patient may not have the funds to cover the cost of nursing home care, and they will need to start a legal claim against the accountable driver. Victims who are dealing with a catastrophic injury need to start a legal claim as quickly as possible to get compensation.

The Loss of a Limb

A loss of a limb is a permanent injury that could affect the person’s ability to remain gainfully employed. This could happen during the accident or as a result of the accident. It can cause mental anguish and will alter the patient’s ability to live a more normal life. When seeking compensation, the court will allow tort claims for the loss of a limb. The cost of the prosthesis will be included in the economic losses for the victim.

The Loss of Organ Function

The loss of organ function could cause a permanent disability that prevents the victim from returning to work. The organ affected by the accident determines which jobs are available to the victim following the accident. If the organ damage requires a transplant, the award could be higher than average. How the organ function loss affects the victim defines the outcome of the case.

Spinal Cord Injuries

Spinal cord injuries can lead to total or partial paralysis of the victim. The outcome of an injury defines whether they have the ability to walk and lead a normal life. When starting a legal claim, it is vital for the doctor to know the lasting effects of the victim’s injuries. If they have been paralyzed by the injuries and have a chance to recover, these details are important to the claim.

A Disfigurement Caused by the Accident

A permanent disfigurement could have a detrimental effect on the patient and their mental well-being. The location of the disfigurement could affect their ability to remain gainfully employed and have romantic relationships. It will have a profound effect on the victim’s life and could affect them throughout their entire life unless plastic surgery is possible to correct it.

The expense of attempting to correct the disfigurement could lead to excessive costs for the victim, too. When adding up the economic losses for the victim, the attorney will add in any corrective surgeries the victim has undergone based on the total cost.

Auto accidents can cause catastrophic injuries that have a lifelong effect on the victim. When these injuries happen, the victims will need to start a legal claim against the at-fault driver to collect compensation as most auto insurance policies won’t provide adequate coverage. The victims will need conclusive evidence that pinpoints the accident as the cause of the injuries and must show that the accountable driver is liable.