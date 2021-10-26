What Questions Should You Ask When Interviewing a Personal Injury Attorney?

Every day, people are injured because of others’ negligence—and many face time away from work, long recoveries, and severe pain. These experiences are frightening, but you don’t have to deal with them alone. If you’ve been hurt because of someone else’s actions, seeking help from an injury attorney is the easiest way to ensure that you receive proper compensation. In this guide, you’ll learn which questions to ask when interviewing an injury lawyer.

What’s Your Area of Practice?

There are numerous types of attorneys, and most focus on one or two fields. For instance, if you’re looking for legal representation because you were injured, you’ll need an injury attorney and not one who focuses on bankruptcy or real estate cases. Lawyers who concentrate on injury cases can offer valuable insights into your state’s regulations, its statute of limitations, and the specific circumstances of your case.

Have You Tried Similar Cases Before?

You’ll want an injury attorney who’s experienced—not one who is fresh out of law school. Furthermore, you’ll want one who practices law full time, not part time. While there’s no guarantee that full time injury attorneys are more successful, the odds are high that they’ll be more prepared to deal with issues as they arise.

Who Will Handle My Case?

On television, it seems as if attorneys are always ready to take cases, but reality is much different. Most work with a full staff, including paralegals and receptionists. However, it’s important to ensure that the attorney you consult will be overseeing the case—and won’t just sign it off to a lower-ranking team member.

How Long Will the Case Take?

Every case is unique, and it’s hard to determine when they’ll be resolved. These cases require a lot of paperwork from doctors, insurers, and other parties, all of which takes time to gather. Attorneys often work several cases at once, but with their experience, they can typically provide an estimated completion timeline.

What’s Your Record Like?

There’s nothing wrong with asking an attorney how many cases they’ve won—and most will gladly provide references from past clients. Insurance companies know which attorneys have good track records, and in most cases, they’d rather settle than take it to trial.

Are Your Fees Contingent?

This is a crucial question to ask. Many injury attorneys work on contingency plans, which means they only get paid when they win cases. In most places, the maximum fee an attorney can charge is one-third of the settlement amount.

Will the Case Go to Court?

Most personal injury claims are settled before they go to trial. In certain circumstances, though, these cases do go to court. Settling an injury claim out of court is faster, cheaper, and easier for everyone.

What Happens If I Lose?

This is another valid question to ask when looking for an injury attorney. In some places, attorneys don’t hold clients liable for expenses incurred during court trials. In other areas, however, clients must pay the attorney’s fees whether they win or lose. That’s why it’s important to have fees outlined in a written contract—so there are no surprises in the end.

Prepare for the Interview

Before walking into an attorney’s office, have a few questions written down. When you focus on what’s important to you, injury lawyers typically respond promptly and professionally. After all, they only profit when they win.