In a T-Bone Accident? Here’s What to do Next

Vehicle accidents take on many forms. Some are rear-end collisions whereas others happen when one vehicle sideswipes another. In some instances, a vehicle collides with a fixed object, and no other vehicles are involved. Of course, drivers have been known to hit parked vehicles as well. At times, moving vehicles strike pedestrians. On top of all that, t-bone accidents are quite common. This happens when the front of one vehicle collides with the side of another. These accidents can happen at intersections, in parking lots, and even on highways.

Steps to Take After a T-Bone Accident

If you’re t-boned in an accident, it’s important to understand which steps to take after the fact. Having this knowledge can help keep you and others on the road safe while minimizing the long-term impact of the collision. First and foremost, everyone needs to get out of the path of moving traffic if possible. The longer an accident sits in the path of traffic, the more problems could ensue. Some drivers may not see the accident in time to stop and avoid it. Others may be so distracted by the scene, they may cause accidents of their own.

Get Medical Care

Secondly, getting medical attention is of the utmost importance. Be sure everyone in your vehicle and the other car involved in the crash is safe. Don’t hesitate to call 911 to get ambulances, law enforcement officials, and other emergency responders en route to the scene. Even if no one seems to be injured, it’s best to allow paramedics to examine everyone involved. Consider making a trip to a local hospital emergency department afterward as well.

Document the Incident

Documenting the accident if you’re able to do so is also crucial. Take pictures of the accident and the resulting damages. Photograph the area surrounding the accident to provide proof of any unsafe conditions or other issues that may have contributed to the situation. Exchange insurance and contact information with the driver of the other vehicle. Try to gather contact information of any witnesses to the accident as well.

Contact an Attorney

From there, contacting an attorney is advisable. This is the case whether you or the other driver was at fault. An attorney can be helpful if you live in a no-fault state as well. If you’re a victim in the accident, an attorney may be able to help build your case against the other driver. This will improve your chances of receiving compensation for injuries, medical expenses, property damage, lost wages, and other problems stemming from the accident.

In the event you were responsible for the accident, having legal counsel can certainly be valuable. Keep in mind, there’s a chance you may not be held fully responsible for the accident. All the events and circumstances surrounding the collision will determine how much of the fault falls on your shoulders and how much might be contributed to other factors. You may even still be eligible to receive damages in an accident like this.

Protecting Your Best Interests After an Accident

Millions of accidents take place each year. Some are far more serious than others. If you’ve been in a t-bone accident, clearing up the situation and dealing with the aftermath can be particularly tricky. Be sure everyone is safe and well after the accident, and ensure everyone gets the medical attention they need. Document the accident as completely as possible if you’re able to. Then, consider contacting an attorney to protect your best interests.