How Do You Protect Yourself From a Crash?

Drivers only have so much control when out on the road. They cannot know whether another driver is texting while behind the wheel, has had too much to drink, or didn’t get any sleep last night. For this reason, every driver needs to be on the defensive when they are operating a motor vehicle. Why is this so important?

Tens of thousands of people die in car accidents every year in America. Often, they were not responsible for the accident. How do you protect yourself in a crash? Wyatt Law Firm answers these questions and more.

Seatbelts

Every person in a motor vehicle needs to have a seatbelt on at all times. This remains the most effective way to prevent injuries if you are in an accident. More than half of all individuals killed in a car accident weren’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

People often assume the airbag is enough to protect them, but this is not the case. The airbag may fail to deploy during the crash. Furthermore, the airbag contains a small canister. At the time of the crash, this canister explodes to inflate the airbag. When this explosion occurs, the force can injure or kill the person if they don’t have a seatbelt on.

Pet owners need to consider investing in a restraint system for their animals if they ride in the car with their humans. Pets need protection so they aren’t thrown from the car. In addition, when the crash occurs, the animal may fly through the car and injure the human passengers in the process. This can be avoided with an animal restraint system.

Secure Loose Objects

Men and women often drive around with loose objects in their vehicles. They never think about what may happen when they are in an accident. These objects often become flying projectiles which can injure the occupants of the vehicle. Secure all loose objects or place them in the trunk or rear storage area to stop them from flying in an accident.

Don’t stack objects above the height of the seatback. By keeping them below this level, they are less likely to make their way from the rear storage area to the cabin where passengers are sitting. This helps to prevent injuries as well.

Obey the Speed Limit

Drivers need to obey the speed limit to reduce the risk of injuries in an accident. Lower speeds lead to fewer injuries. As the speed increases, the kinetic energy involved in the accident increases. The vehicle absorbs and dissipates the energy in the accident. When the energies cannot be absorbed fully by the vehicle, they transfer to the body. As a result, the occupants of the vehicle may sustain injuries.

Prepare for a Crash

Although drivers hope the worst never happens and they avoid car accidents their entire life, every person should prepare for the worst. Keep a first aid kit in the car to use if an accident happens. This kit becomes of great help if you come across an accident involving other individuals as well. Never move the individual unless there is a high risk of the vehicle catching on fire or another driver hitting the disabled car. Allow trained professionals to handle this step.

Drivers cannot avoid all accidents, regardless of what they do. However, defensive driving helps to reduce the risk of an accident. If you are in an accident, seek medical attention immediately. Once you have done this, contact a personal injury attorney. Doing so ensures your rights are protected as you work to recover from your injuries and deal with the accident and its aftermath.