7 Most Common Types of Vehicular Accidents

Residents of South Carolina use the state roadways every day without incident. But, no matter how carefully a person drives, there is the possibility of an accident happening. The accident might be caused by road conditions, weather events, other drivers being careless, vehicle malfunctions, or other circumstances beyond the driver’s control.

There are 7 Common Types of Accidents

Some of the different types of accidents that can happen are pedestrian accidents, bicycle accidents, motorcycle accidents, rollover accidents, rear-end accidents, head-on collisions, side-impact collisions, sideswipe accidents, and single-car accidents caused by poor weather, bad roads, poor vision, or falling asleep. There are also highway construction accidents, intersection accidents, parked car damage, multi-car accidents, backing collisions, windshield damage, and off-road accidents.

When these accidents occur, there will often be serious injuries and car damage involved. Injured parties need to be compensated and liable parties need to be made to pay fair compensation. In two-car accidents, the insurance companies often battle out who will pay for what, with the injured parties coming up short.

It is the insurance company policy to keep costs for injury compensation low. They hire expensive lawyers to save them money. An injured party does not stand much of a chance for fair compensation without their own legal help. Here is a summary of the 7 most common types of car accidents and how to avoid them;

Rear-End Collisions

These accidents are often caused by driver inattention or a car suddenly stopping. They can be avoided by each car keeping a safe distance between their vehicle and the car ahead of them. Avoid distractions such as phones, food, or in-car conversations while driving. Also avoid driving when you are too tired or drowsy. Pay close attention to the car ahead of you and the one behind you.

Parked Car Damage and Theft

Cars left in a parking lot or parked on a street can be hit by other cars. To avoid parking damage, a person should park farther out in a lot and center the car in the parking space. On the street, avoid parking too near busy intersections, tight turns, and driveways. Avoid vehicle theft by never leaving valuables in a car, always locking the vehicle, and not parking in dark locations.

Single-Car Accidents

Single-car accidents can be collisions with road barriers, debris, animals, or trees. They can be rollovers or driving off the road. Prevent single-car accidents by driving adjusting your driving to the weather or avoiding driving in bad weather when possible. Pay attention to the road conditions, and be ready to react quickly. Do not drive distracted by phones or texting. Drive the speed limit or the appropriate speed for adverse road conditions.

Crashes at Intersections

Crashes at intersections are common because drivers may be distracted and not notice a light changing or the car ahead of them stopping. Avoid these accidents with careful, defensive driving. This is where side-impact collisions often happen when one driver does not stop for signals or is speeding. Head-on collisions also happen at intersections.

Rollover accidents

Rollover accidents happen when a vehicle flips a whole 180 degrees and lands on its side or roof. These accidents occur because of hitting a curb, speeding, being hit by an external object, or improper steering.

Hit-and-Run Accidents

Hit-and-run accidents happen when a pedestrian, animal, bicycle, motorcycle, or vehicle is hit by a vehicle that does not stop to offer help or accept responsibility. This is a serious crime.

Multi-Vehicle accidents

Multi-vehicle accidents often happen during bad weather, low visibility conditions, or on interstate highways where speeds are high and it is harder to stop when an accident happens right in front of you. Avoid these accidents with careful, attentive driving and keeping a distance from the car in front of you to allow more reaction time.