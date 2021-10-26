How and When Should You Speak to an Attorney About Your Injury Case?

Personal injury laws help victims collect compensation based on their injuries. The area of law defines how the case proceeds and what evidentiary support is required by the court. Victims can start a claim right after the injury, and attorneys can provide information about what evidence the claim requires. If the victim isn’t sure what to do, they can seek the advice of an attorney.

An At-Fault Driver Doesn’t Have Auto Insurance

If the victim has determined that an at-fault driver doesn’t have auto insurance, their only option is to start a legal claim to collect compensation. The legal claim gives them a chance to present evidence in court to substantiate their claim that the driver caused their injuries and economic losses. The victim must report the accident to law enforcement, and they must get a copy of the accident report. Victims can speak to an attorney to determine if they have a viable claim.

An Employer Is Refusing to Start a Worker’s Compensation Claim

Worker’s compensation claims are required when a worker is injured on the job. Federal law requires all employers who have more than one worker to get worker’s compensation insurance to cover any work-related accidents. If the employer is refusing to file the insurance claim, the worker must have evidence that shows they were injured on the job and medical records that describe their injuries.

A Doctor Has Caused Medical Injuries

Medical malpractice indicates the doctor caused a medical injury by making a surgical error, prescribing the wrong medication, or delaying the treatment of a life-threatening disease or illness. The result of treatment cannot be a risk that was disclosed by the doctor before the patient agreed to the surgery.

The doctor must be negligent and cause an injury to the patient. The patient’s medical records must show the doctor provided the treatment that caused the injury and the patient had established a doctor-patient relationship. Criminal actions or acts of malice committed by a doctor are often included in this category.

You Were Injured While Shopping At a Store

Premises liabilities are the result of a property owner’s inability to maintain a safe property and allowing others inside or on the property. If a store owner doesn’t keep their property maintained and causes a customer to be injured, the owner is liable for the visitor’s injuries. If the store owner refuses to cover the cost of the medical expenses, the victim needs to file a legal claim to collect coverage for their economic losses.

You Sustained a Serious Injury While Using a Product

Product liability happens when a consumer sustains an injury while using a product released to the public. The victim will need to start a legal claim if the manufacturer refuses to provide payment for medical expenses related to the injury. The victim must prove that they followed all user instructions and provide the court with the exact product they used. The victim won’t receive compensation if they sustained injuries when using the product improperly.

Personal injury laws explain the rights of consumers, patients, and other victims. The laws provide legal avenues for a claimant can file a claim to collect compensation. When submitting a legal claim, the claimant must prove the defendant failed to provide a duty of care to the victim and created the circumstances that caused the victim’s injuries.