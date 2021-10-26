Got into a Car Collision in Hallandale Beach? Here’s What to Do Next

According to recent reports, an estimated three million vehicle accidents take place in America each year. Some of them are relatively minor, and the drivers and passengers involved walk away with barely a bruise or scratch. In many cases, though, the resulting injuries and losses are much more serious. Those moments before, during, and just after an accident tend to be a blur of sights, sounds, and thoughts. It all happens so fast, making sense of everything virtually impossible at the time. Still, staying calm and taking the necessary steps can make a world of difference when you’re involved in an accident.

Seeking Legal Assistance

Contacting a car accident attorney after a collision is certainly advisable. Professional legal assistance can go a long way toward finding resolution after an accident. An attorney may be able to help you recover the cost of medical care from the at-fault party and his or her insurance company. You may also be able to file a lawsuit for lost wages, property damage, and other expenses. Before contacting an attorney, though, keep a few other points in mind.

Taking the First Steps

Anytime you’re involved in a collision, seeking medical care should be your first priority. This applies even if you and your passengers don’t think any injuries have been sustained. Adrenaline tends to take over immediately after an accident. This hormone ramps up your energy levels and leaves you feeling no pain. Having said that, it doesn’t last for very long. After a few hours, your injuries are bound to make themselves known. Injuries you don’t notice at first could even be life threatening.

Be sure to accept emergency medical care. This will give you a head start on keeping injuries in check while also providing essential documentation of your injuries. It’ll pave the way for any additional treatments that may be needed after the fact as well.

Documenting the Situation

If possible, taking pictures or video of the scene and resulting vehicle damage immediately after an accident is advised. This will help with proving who is at fault in the accident and why and how it happened. Once the tow trucks come and the scene has been cleared, it’s too late to gather evidence of the events and circumstances leading up to the accident. Proving the extent of the damage becomes more difficult as well.

Collecting Witness Information

Gathering contact information from people who witnessed the accident is recommended as well. Those witnesses can provide valuable statements to help build your case against the person who was at fault. If you don’t get their contact information during the moments after the accident, you most likely won’t have another chance. While law enforcement officials may take their statements, there’s always a chance certain details could be left out of the mix.

Bringing It All Together

Even in cases where you don’t think you’ve been injured, receiving emergency medical attention should be at the forefront of your mind after an accident. At the very least, it’ll give you peace of mind. If the accident brings about injuries and property damage, though, seeking legal help shouldn’t be left out of the equation. Take pictures or videos of the scene and gather witnesses’ information if you’re able to, and don’t hesitate to contact an attorney as quickly as possible to help turn the tables in your favor.