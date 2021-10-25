Week 8 of the NFL season is approaching. While most are already checking the lines and odds of each matchup, I have another way to get your gambling fix. Check out Casino HEX. Our friends at Casino HEX have made gambling online simple and fun. Casino HEX is a unique project committed to helping players find the best online casinos in the UK. They compare and review sites with the best games, bonuses, and features to help you save time and money when choosing where to play. Let’s take a closer look at the Week 8 betting odds of the NFL season.

Packers at Cardinals (-3)

The Arizona Cardinals are the hottest team in the NFL. Thursday Night Football should finally live up to the hype this week when the Cardinals welcome the Green Bay Packers. This matchup has the potential to be a preview of an enticing playoff matchup down the road.

Dolphins at Bills (-11.5)

The 1st place team in the AFC East will meet up with the last team in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills are coming off a bye week and looking to bully the one-win Miami Dolphins. The Bills are the superior team in this one, and a 13 point spread may be an easy cover for Buffalo.

49ers (-3.5) at Bears

The 49ers and the Bears are both coming off ugly losses in Week 7. Both teams had aspirations of playoff hopes at the beginning of the season, and now this matchup could become a playoff eliminator. The 49ers face uncertainty at who will be starting under center in this one. This might be a game to skip when betting this week.

Eagles (-3.5) at Lions

Another pair of teams coming off losses will meet in a game that most will only watch if they have money on the line. The Lions, bless their hearts, gave everything they had in a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. At the same time, the Eagles looked outclassed by the Raiders in their Week 7 game. From my analysis, the Eagles have a great chance to cover this one.

Rams (-14) at Texans

A hefty spread on this game, and for a good reason. The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the better teams this season, and the Texans have sat on the other end of the spectrum. 14 points may be too generous for bettors who are looking into this one. Expect the Rams to cover.

Panthers at Falcons (-1.5)

Don’t look now, but the Falcons have fought their way to a .500 record after a last-second victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. The Panthers have hit a rut in the season. Carolina has lost their last 4 straight and took a surprising loss to the Giants in Week 7. This game is a toss-up, and the line may move a little more in favor of the Falcons.

Titans (-1) at Colts

This line is somewhat surprising, with the Titans being just a one-point favorite heading into this AFC South matchup. The Titans have beaten all the top teams in the AFC, and the Colts finally showed their talents, flexing a big win over the 49ers. Even with the Colts having a big win in Week 7, hammering the Titans as one-point favorites would be a good idea.

Bengals (-3.5) at Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals put the entire league on notice with an absolute dismantling of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Now the Bengals will need to refocus as they play a struggling New York Jets team. The Bengals have a history of not performing up to their talents after a big win. The spread for this one could be right on the money.

Jaguars at Seahawks (-3)

The uncertainty of the Russell Wilson injury makes it somewhat difficult to judge the performances of the Seattle Seahawks. However, even without Wilson, Seattle will be favored to beat a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars team. If Wilson can return, look for the line to move in favor of Seattle.

Patriots at Chargers (-6)

One of the best stories of the season has been the emergence of the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert and head coach Brandon Staley have been a welcome addition to the AFC West. The Patriots are coming off a monster win over the Jets, but New England will be heavy underdogs in this one.

Washington at Broncos (-4)

Another matchup that bettors will strictly view will be between the Washington Football Team and the Denver Broncos. Both teams seem to be a QB away from being a potential playoff team. The problem is that issue won’t be fixed this season. Expect an ugly matchup in this one. Betting Washington may not be a bad idea.

Buccaneers (-4) at Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing to move through their opponents like a well-oiled machine. The Bucs will be a 4 point favorite when they travel to New Orleans to meet the Saints. Any game played in the Superdome is a tough challenge for the road team. It’s a challenging game to judge the spread.

Cowboys (-2.5) at Vikings

America’s team will be coming off a bye week as slight favorites against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are also coming off their week of rest and will look to stifle the hot Cowboys offense. Depending on which Vikings team shows up, this could be a sneaky good matchup in Week 8.

Giants at Chiefs (-13)

Capping off Week 8 will be a Monday night meeting between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs stand as a big favorite currently with a 13 point spread. With Kansas City’s recent play, 13 points may be too big of a favorite in this one. This spread could quickly drop before Monday night.