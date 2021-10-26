Can’t Afford to See a Doctor after an Accident? Seek Help from Kenny Perez Law

Accidents happen every day. Some are minor and result in little more than a few scrapes or bruises. Recovery is a quick process, and victims can easily return to their everyday lives albeit a bit more cautious for the experience. Other times, though, things aren’t quite so simple. Many accidents result in serious injuries that leave their victims out of commission for days or weeks. Sometimes, recovery takes years or doesn’t fully happen at all. To make matters even worse, those more in-depth injuries and their treatments come with a hefty price tag that often leaves people just as devastated as the accidents themselves.

Dealing with a Serious Injury

If you’ve sustained a serious injury due to someone else’s negligence, a personal injury attorney may be able to help recoup some of your losses. This applies to the cost of medical care, property damages, and other expenses that come from various types of accidents. In the meantime, though, what can you do if you need extensive medical care but can’t afford to pay for it? Thousands of people find themselves in such a situation each year. Fortunately, there are ways to deal with this type of problem without having to forego the medical attention you need.

First Things First

According to recent reports, an estimated three million people are injured in vehicle accidents in the United States each year. Of those, an estimated two million sustain permanent injuries. On top of that, more than two million people are injured at work annually. Those are only a few of the scenarios that lead to the need for medical care. No matter what type of accident you’ve been involved in, receiving emergency medical care as quickly as possible is essential. At the very least, consider visiting a local emergency department to confirm that you don’t have any serious injuries.

Hospital emergency rooms don’t require payment for services upfront. They handle your injuries on the spot whether you have insurance or not. Of course, the bill for those services is sure to arrive in the mail later on. Even a simple trip to the emergency room can cost $1,000 or more based on the latest estimates. If you need surgery or hospitalization, the cost could skyrocket into tens of thousands of dollars. Every doctor visit after the fact will drive up the cost even further.

Dealing with the Aftermath

How will you pay for all those medical bills? On top of that, clinics and other medical facilities outside of the hospital emergency department typically require payment at the time services are rendered. If you don’t have any money to offer, you simply can’t receive the care you need.

This is where contacting a law firm as quickly as possible after an accident could work out in your favor. An attorney may be able to draw up a letter of protection to help you get the care you need after an accident. This is basically a legal document that’s sent to medical care providers stating that the costs of treatment will be covered by future legal settlements. It’ll allow you to get medical attention without having to cover the cost upfront.

Taking Action after an Accident

Insurance doesn’t always cover the cost of medical care after an accident. In many cases, even care that’s covered under an insurance policy initially has to be paid for out of pocket. Reimbursement from the insurance company may not come until months later. There’s always a chance the insurance company could balk and refuse to pay for your medical care as well. Help for those expenses is available, but acting quickly after an accident and contacting a legal professional as soon as possible is advised for the best results.