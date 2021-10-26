Attorney Michael T. Gibson Can Help With Your Injury Case

There are few things more devastating than suffering a serious injury. Depending on the nature of the accident that occurred, victims can find themselves needing surgery, physical therapy, and prolonged medical care. Some will never recover fully.

Given the potentially life-changing effects that personal injuries can have on people, it’s important for those who have suffered an injury by no fault of their own to get the help they need. In many cases, that means hiring a personal injury lawyer.

Gibson’s Family History Inspired His Career

If there’s one attorney who truly understands how damaging injuries can be not just to victims, but also to their families, it’s Michael T. Gibson. This Orlando lawyer was inspired to open up a law firm after seeing his own mother and grandmother suffer as a result of a car wreck in the first case and a preventable nursing home accident in the latter.

Gibson’s family was able to get the help they needed to move forward, though his grandmother did not survive the negligence she experienced in her nursing home. Now, he has committed his career to help others get the same level of legal assistance. He believes that no family or individual should suffer as a result of someone else’s negligence.

Gibson’s Law Office Handles All Kinds of Personal Injury Suits

Though Michael Gibson has drawn inspiration from his family’s experiences with accidents and negligence, he has not allowed them to limit the scope of his practice. Gibson helps not just car accident victims, but also a wide range of other clients. What they all have in common is that they have been injured due to no fault of their own.

Gibson has experience handling all kinds of personal injury cases. Some of the most common of them include:

Car, truck, and motorcycle accidents

Workplace injuries

Wrongful deaths

Slips and falls

Dog bites

Nursing home abuse

Insurance disputes

And more

The bottom line here is that if anyone in the Orlando area has been injured as a result of another’s negligence or intentional malfeasance, he or she can get the help required to seek compensation and move forward in life from Michael Gibson’s law office. His team will work tirelessly to evaluate evidence, craft a compelling case, negotiate with insurance companies and, if necessary, provide courtroom representation.

What to Expect

Accident victims often get nervous about reaching out to personal injury lawyers. They don’t have to feel that way about Michael Gibson. He and every member of his team will always treat accident victims with the respect they deserve, providing prompt responses to client inquiries and keeping everyone in the loop. When personal injury victims hire a lawyer like Gibson, they can expect an experienced legal team to handle the particulars of their cases so that the victims themselves can focus on healing and moving forward.

Call to Schedule a Consultation Today

Before filing a personal injury claim or accepting a settlement offer from the responsible party’s insurance company, give Michael Gibson a call and schedule a consultation. He can help clients determine whether they have a case and how much compensation they may be entitled to, helping to prevent them from taking unreasonably low settlement offers from insurance companies and individuals. All it takes to schedule a free conversation is a quick phone call, so call (407) 422-4529 today.