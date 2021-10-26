5 Self-Driving Car Risks You Must Know

Self-driving vehicles may be the future, but there is a long way to go before they’re safer than standard vehicles. Drivers looking forward to obtaining a self-driving car will want to make sure they’re aware of the risks. Though there are vehicles that can drive on their own right now, and the technology is always improving, it’s far better to stay in control of the vehicle to reduce any possible risks. Some of the risks of self-driving vehicles include the following.

Roads Can be Unpredictable

The key to avoiding auto collisions is to pay attention at all times since it’s possible for roads to be unpredictable. There may be new potholes, debris in the road, pedestrians crossing, or a variety of other hazards that require a quick reaction. Drivers can react when they notice these hazards, but self-driving cars may not realize anything has changed in the road. They’ll keep driving, leading to an accident.

Slower to Respond to Incidents

A driver’s reaction time can vary due to many different factors. Self-driving cars tend to have a slower response to any potential incidents or hazards. If there is an unexpected car accident in front of the vehicle, the driver will be able to see it and respond much faster than a self-driving vehicle could. This means that, if anything happens suddenly on the road, it’s far more likely there will be an accident with a self-driving car instead of one with a driver paying attention.

Hacking is Possible

Self-driving vehicles rely on technology to work properly, and that means there is a potential for them to be hacked. This could be done just to unlock the vehicles to steal the car or anything inside it, but it could be far more dangerous, as well. In fact, it’s possible that a hacker could get control of the vehicle and adjust acceleration, braking, navigation, and far more.

Vehicle Doesn’t Auto Adjust for Conditions

Along with having a slower reaction time, self-driving vehicles don’t auto-adjust for road conditions. If it’s raining, the vehicle isn’t going to automatically slow down some to make sure there is plenty of time to spot if there is a hazard in the road. Not adjusting means there is a higher potential for accidents to occur in inclement weather or if there are any other conditions that would typically mean a driver needs to adjust how they drive.

Difficulty Navigating Without GPS

Though this doesn’t necessarily lead to a risk of accidents, self-driving cars rely on GPS to navigate. In areas where GPS is unavailable due to a lack of cell towers or where there are no maps for the GPS to use, the vehicle is going to be unable to navigate at all. This will require the driver to take control of the vehicle again since the vehicle will not know where to go or how to navigate the roads without risk.

Self-driving cars may be what everyone is looking forward to, but they’re not ready for use quite yet. There are still a number of risks for vehicle owners to be aware of, especially if they decide to use the self-driving mode on their newer vehicles. These issues are currently being worked on, so there is a possibility they’ll be reduced in future vehicles, but for now, it’s far better to remain in control of the vehicle at all times.