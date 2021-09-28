Dog the Bounty Hunter recently joined the search for Brian Laundrie, and he already says he has proof potentially linking Laundrie and his family to a campsite in Florida.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined the manhunt for Gabby Petito’s fiance and reportedly alerted authorities to a campground that he believes could be linked. Dog the Bounty Hunter also believes there is proof that links the Laundrie’s to the campsite.

TMZ adds:

Dog the bounty hunter at the house https://t.co/C4o7kSmc4m — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 25, 2021

the possible evidence that Brian’s parents were at the campsite are 2 camping reservations under their name from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8. It’s been reported the Laundries were seen driving with a small camper, so it’s believed this is where they went … but there’s only speculation Brian was with them.

Dog is continuing to track leads, including some tips that Laundrie was spotted in the Fort DeSoto Park area.

Laundrie was last seen on September 14 and was reported missing on September 17, just two days before Gabby Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming. Her death has been classified as a homicide and federal agents have issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest.