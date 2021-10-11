Netflix New Releases This Week: October 11 to October 17, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October kicking into full swing, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 10/11 – 10/17
Released October 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Going in Style
The King’s Affection *NETFLIX SERIES
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Released October 12
Bright: Samurai Soul *NETFLIX ANIME
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express: Season 5 *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Released October 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate *NETFLIX FILM
Hiacynt *NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Reflection of You *NETFLIX SERIES
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Released October 14
Another Life: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris *NETFLIX FILM
Released October 15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle *NETFLIX FILM
The Four of Us *NETFLIX FILM
Karma’s World *NETFLIX FILM
Little Things: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES
My Name *NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trip *NETFLIX FILM
You: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES
Released October 16
Misfit: The Series *NETFLIX FAMILY
Victoria & Abdul