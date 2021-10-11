Netflix New Releases This Week: October 11 to October 17, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October kicking into full swing, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 10/11 – 10/17

Released October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Going in Style

The King’s Affection *NETFLIX SERIES

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Released October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul *NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Released October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate *NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt *NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil *NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You *NETFLIX SERIES

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Released October 14

Another Life: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris *NETFLIX FILM

Released October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle *NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us *NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World *NETFLIX FILM

Little Things: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

My Name *NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip *NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released October 16

Misfit: The Series *NETFLIX FAMILY

Victoria & Abdul