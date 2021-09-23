Disney+ New Releases, October 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of October 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in October 2021.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In October 2021

Released October 1

Alvin And the Chipmunks

Alvin And the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales *DISNEY+ SPECIAL

Released October 6

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad — 112, “The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No”

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends — Episode 108 “Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E”

Among the Stars (S1) *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Turner & Hooch — Episode 112 “Bite Club” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

What If…? — Episode 109 *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 105 “Dunk Cost” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Released October 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Released October 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed Up Adventures — Episode 107 “The Spooky Spook House / Clarabella’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizards of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond (S1) *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1) Episode 106 “Career Babes” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Released October 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity of the Maya Warrior King

Released October 20

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney Insider — Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Marvel Studios: Assembled, “The Making of Black Widow” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL

Released October 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

Released October 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA