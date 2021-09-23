Disney+ New Releases, October 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of October 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in October 2021.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In October 2021
Released October 1
Alvin And the Chipmunks
Alvin And the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales *DISNEY+ SPECIAL
Released October 6
Black Widow
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad — 112, “The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No”
Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
Spidey And His Amazing Friends — Episode 108 “Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E”
Among the Stars (S1) *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
Turner & Hooch — Episode 112 “Bite Club” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
What If…? — Episode 109 *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 105 “Dunk Cost” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
Released October 8
Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches
Under Wraps
Muppets Haunted Mansion *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
Released October 13
Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
Mickey Mouse Mixed Up Adventures — Episode 107 “The Spooky Spook House / Clarabella’s Banana Splitz!
Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)
The Wizards of Paws (S1)
Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
Just Beyond (S1) *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life — Episode 112 “Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin’ Dale *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (S1) Episode 106 “Career Babes” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
Released October 15
Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
Megacity of the Maya Warrior King
Released October 20
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes
PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes
The Wild Life of Dr. Ole (S1)
Disney Insider — Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”
Marvel Studios: Assembled, “The Making of Black Widow” *DISNEY+ ORIGINAL
Released October 22
Rookie Of The Year
Thumbelina
Released October 29
Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
McFarland, USA