As the years go by and the youth become the adults, weed has assimilated itself more and more into everyday life, and therefore, everyday business. Medical marijuana, commercial marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, literal marijuana commercials, edible marijuana, marijuana oil, marijuana magazines, and now, COED marijuana articles.

Everybody else in the United States seems to be getting in on the reefer madness, so we’ve decided to do the same by introducing a new franchise: Weed Strain of the Week.

When I think of weed strains, the first thing that comes to mind is the 2008 stoner comedy classic Pineapple Express. In one of the earliest scenes of the movie, Saul explains to Dale how fire his newest strain of marijuana — Pineapple Express — is by only referring to previous strains that Dale had smoked.

“This is like if that Blue Oyster shit met that Afghan Kush I had – and they had a baby. And then, meanwhile, that crazy Northern Light stuff I had and the Super Red Espresso Snowflake met and had a baby. And by some miracle, those two babies met and fucked – this would the shit that they birthed.”

The strain “Super Red Espresso Snowflake” always stood out because it’s the perfect skewering of drug dealers who tried tell you what kind of strain you were buying: they were really just making shit up.

However, now that legal marijuana and dispensaries exist, actual marijuana strains are more prevalent than ever, so we figured it’s time we start learning them all, one by one.

This week’s Weed Strain of the Week? Mamacita’s Cookies, an incredibly powerful strain.

Mamacita’s Cookies

– Species: 65% Indica hybrid cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Nicole

– About (via Leafly):

To create this fantastic strain we have crossed two famous American strains, GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (75%) and Nicole (25%), getting a robust and ultra powerful strain. The aroma of this strain is very complex: initially sweet then revealing notes of underwood fruits and sandalwood. The effect is very complex as well, resulting extremely strong on both mind and body, sometimes being able to enhance creativity. Mamacita’s Cookies intense pleasure won’t disappoint anybody, and, by the way, with a THC level of 25% she can deal with the most intense recreational users or, for medical use, to fight the most intense pain. A new gem in our collection.

– THC Content: 25%