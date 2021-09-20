It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September starting to wind down and October just around the corner, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 9/20 – 9/26

Coming to Netflix on September 20th

Grown Ups (2010)

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes The Wheel (2021)

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1)

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021)

Dear White People (Season 4)

Falsa Identidy (Season 2)

Europe’s Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain

Intrusion (2021)

Jaguar (Season 1)

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

Bangkok Breaking (Season 1)

Je Suis Karl (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 5 – Part 2)

Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Blood & Water (Season 2)

Ganglands (Season 1)

Jailbirds New Orleans (Season 1)

Kota Factory (Season 2)

Midnight Mass (Season 1)

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021)

Sankofa (2021)

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 9 – New Episodes Weekly)

The Starling (2021)

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia (Season 1)