Mike Richards No Longer EP Of ‘Jeopardy’ Or ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Mike Richards is now leaving Jeopardy! in the rearview mirror.

After stepping down as the new host of the show, Richards is also out of a job as the show’s executive producer. Because of the controversy sparked by past comments about Jews, women, and other groups, Richards is also losing his gig with Wheel of Fortune.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks,” Suzanne Prete, EVP of Business and Strategy for the ABC-aired Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, wrote in a letter to staff members. “That clearly has not happened.”

JUST IN: Mike Richards out as Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune EP, per note to staff from Suzanne Prete, Sony EVP, Business and Strategy pic.twitter.com/FsTp2dW7IY — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 31, 2021

The letter continues: “I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks. As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you.”

Actress Mayim Bialik will serve as interim host of the show and film three weeks of episodes in the meantime.