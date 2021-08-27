Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee To Compete On Dancing With The Stars

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is taking her talents to the dance floor.

This week, the 18-year-old gymnast announced that she’s going to be following up her performance as the all-around gymnastics gold medalist by competing in the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

“I’m so excited,” Lee said. “See you all on the dance floor!”

Suni's got moves, but can she stick the landing on #DWTS? 🏅🌟 @sunisalee_ pic.twitter.com/i4Lc3c6NP2 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

Along with her gold medal in the all-around competition, Lee took home the silver as part of Team USA in the team competition and won bronze in the uneven bars. With Simone Biles sitting out a majority of the competitions to focus on her mental health, Lee was the breakout star.

Most recently, Lee began her freshman year at the University of Auburn, so there is no doubt she is one of the biggest stars on campus.

Previously U.S. gymnasts to compete in the reality dance competition include Laurie Hernandez, who won the competition in 2016, and Biles, who placed fourth in 2017.

The upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars is set to premiere on September 20.