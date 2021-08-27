Florida Kite Surfer Dies After Wind Gust Blows Him Into Building

A windsurfer in Florida suffered a tragic fate after a freak accident.

Fred Salter, a 61-year-old cancer survivor, was preparing to get on the water in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday when a huge gust of wind flung him 400-feet and crashing into the side of a building, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Salter was attempting to get into the water when the wind dragged him across the sand. Salter was trying to fight for control, but the wind gust proved to be too much and he was unable to release from the kite.

“He was attempting to kite surf in the ocean behind the address here, actually, just two doors down, when strong winds came into the area unexpectedly, and he was not able to release from the kite in a timely manner,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said, according to WSVN.

“So we went from relatively calm conditions to extremely dangerous conditions in a short period of time,”

Our deepest condolences go out to Salter’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.