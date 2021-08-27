Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With 4 Counts Of Rape

Manchester City soccer player Benjamin Mendy is in some serious trouble with the law.

According to reports this week, the 27-year-old, who remains in police custody until a court appearance on Friday, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The shocking news comes after three complainants alleged the sexual assault occurred between October 2020 and August 2021.

“Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation,” the club said in a statement, via TMZ Sports. “The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

Mendy has been a member of Manchester City since 2017. During his time with the club, Man City has won the English League Club twice and Premier League three times. Mendy was also on Frace’s World Cup-winning tea min 2018.

No other information is available at this time.