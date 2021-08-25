Serena Williams Withdraws From US Open Due To Injury

Serena Williams is out of the U.S. Open.

On Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced that she has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a hamstring injury. The injury previously forced her to retire from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon, and pull out of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati earlier this month.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams announced.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon.”

Williams’ quest for a 24th Grand Slam will once again have to wait.