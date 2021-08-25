Delta Airlines To Fine Unvaccinated Employees $200 Per Month

Delta Airlines is asking employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If you decide against it, the decision will come at a cost. Per the policy, unvaccinated workers will be fined $200 per month.

The $200 per month charge will begin in November, according to a report from NPR..

The company also announced on Wednesday that unvaccinated workers will be required to undergo weekly testing beginning September 12, but the company will cover the cost of the COVID tests.

“This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company,” Delta Airlines CEO CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees.

Bastian noted all of the employees who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in recent weeks were not fully vaccinated. With the average COVID hospital stay averaging the company $40,000, the decision was made to encourage employees to avoid the health and financial risk.