Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Available Nationwide In September

Is a taco a sandwich? Well, Taco Bell is set to leave no doubt with its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco that is set to be available nationwide beginning on September 2, however, it will be a limited-time item.

Taco Bell previously ran a test run of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco back in February, and it was good enough to get the go-ahead in the United States next month.

“Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we’re certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike,” said Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer for Taco Bell in a statement. “Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn’t decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we’re excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun.”

The sandwich-taco hybrid is “premium all-white-meat crispy chicken, marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, then seasoned with bold Mexican spices and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating” inside of a thick, soft taco.

Will the sandwich shake up the chicken sandwich wars like Popeyes managed to do thanks to the power of social media? We are about to find out.