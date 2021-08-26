Paqui’s #OneChipChallenge Returns: Can You Handle The Heat?

The Paqui #OneChipChallenge has returned for 2021 with a brand new twist.

We are all familiar with the viral challenge that has people crying their eyes out as they attempt to withstand the heat from the hottest chip in the world, and now you have another opportunity to get in on the fun.

Paqui announced that the chip will feature the Carolina Reaper and Scorpion Pepper, along with the secret ingredient of “pure fear.” The chip is available now in stores including Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and Kroger and online nationwide at Paqui.com/OneChipChallenge and on Amazon.

The chip is priced at $6.99.

Those brave enough to participate in the #OneChipChallenge can do so by sharing their videos and tagging @paquichips with the hashtag #OneChipChallenge on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

“After five years of multiple tastings, and, without fail, raising the bar once again, the team here at Paqui has found a dangerous duo,” said Paqui Brand Manager Caitlin Moralic. “I can officially stand by the saying ‘less is more’. While this year’s challenge has the least number of peppers yet, fans should be warned not to underestimate The Scorpion’s instant sting and The Reaper’s gradual, spicy misfortune.”

In anticipation of a new group of challengers joining in on the fun, Paqui put together a group of researchers and developers known as the Paqui Spice Council which developed the product over a three to four-month period.

And if you are brave enough to join in on the #OneChipChallenge, here is their advice for you:

It’s a Marathon, Not a Sprint: To bring you the hottest chip possible, the development process takes 3-4 months. Each member of The Spice Council eats the previous year’s chip and compares it to new iterations, often needing a week of recovery between each taste test. Train your Taste Buds: To prepare for The Paqui One Chip Challenge, The Spice Council recommends training your taste buds by working your way through Paqui’s everyday chip line-up starting with Mucho Nacho Cheese flavor up to Haunted Ghost Pepper® flavor. If you consider yourself a “seasoned” spice pro, you can prepare for the challenge by simply eating Paqui’s Haunted Ghost Pepper® chips. Beware of the Devil in Disguise: Do not be fooled by the fruit-like smell of this year’s chip. The Spice Council selected this dangerous pepper duo – Scorpion and Carolina Reaper – for a sensory overload; the Scorpion immediately stings your mouth while The Reaper’s spicy affliction creeps up on you. Learn from our Mistakes: Avoid consuming carbonated drinks before and taking The Paqui One Chip Challenge at night, before a workday, or on an empty stomach. SOS (Survive Our Spices): Tried-and-true remedies among The Spice Council include snacks high in fat such as coconut milk, ice cream and chocolate and swallowing a spoonful of olive oil beforehand. Still struggling to survive? Take a nap!

Can you handle the heat?