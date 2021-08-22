Manny Pacquiao’s Wife, Jinkee, Shares Emotional Post After Ugas Loss

Jinkee Pacquiao, the wife of Manny Pacquiao, shared an emotional message following the former champion’s loss to Yordenis Ugás at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The message comes at a time when many are wondering whether the loss to Ugas was Pacquiao’s farewell fight.

“Words cannot express how proud I am of the Man you are,” Jinkee Pacquiao wrote on Instagram. “We your family have seen how much you have toiled , (sacrificed) and given of yourself blood sweat and tears since the beginning when you dreamed of becoming world champion. You never think of yourself and not afraid to risk your life on the ring time and time again because you love to make the people happy.

“Over the years we have become even more proud to be by your side as you inspire us to be kind giving and helpful to all.”

The 42-year-old Pacquiao, who was returning to the ring for his first fight in two years, fell to 62-8-2 (39 KOs) with the loss to Ugas.