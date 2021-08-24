Amazon Prime Video New Releases, September 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Amazon Prime Video is kicking the month of September 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Amazon originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Amazon Prime Video throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

At the beginning of the month, viewers will be treated to the release of Cinderella, featuring pop star Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and James Corden. Musical fans will also be treated to the film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Check out everything coming and going from Amazon Prime Video in September 2021.

Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In September 2021

Released September 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Released September 3

*Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Released September 10

*The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

Released September 12

Desperado (1995)

Released September 17

*Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

*Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Released September 24

*Goliath – Amazon Original Series: Season 4