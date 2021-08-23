It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August in full swing, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week – 8/23 to 8/29

AUGUST 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix Anime)

AUGUST 24

Oggy Oggy (Netflix Family)

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix Documentary)

AUGUST 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Netflix Documentary)

Clickbait (Netflix Series)

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Netflix Documentary)

Motel Makeover (Netflix Series)

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes (Netflix Series)

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Netflix Series)

Rainbow High: Part II

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

AUGUST 26

EDENS ZERO (Netflix Anime)

Family Reunion: Part IV (Netflix Family)

AUGUST 27

He’s All That (Netflix Film)

I Heart Arlo (Netflix Family)

Titletown High (Netflix Series)

AUGUST 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix Series)