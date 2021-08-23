Bitcoin Soars Back Over $50k As Crypto Surge Continues

Bitcoin is back on the rise.

As the cryptocurrency surge continues, Bitcoin was able to rally past $50,000 for the first time in months. The recent surge comes after a recent slump for cryptocurrency which followed Bitcoin’s record-high of $64,000 back in April.

According to the New York Post, Bitcoin topped $50,000 late Sunday night and was exchanging at $50,200 as of 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

The news of crypto’s resurgence comes along with news on Sunday that PayPal will be launching its cryptocurrency service in the United Kingdom. PayPal currently allows users in the United States to buy, hold, and sell a handful of cryptocurrencies.

For those who have been brave enough to hold over the past few months, let’s hope that the surge continues.