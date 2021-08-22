Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the highly-anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. On Sunday, they got a quick glimpse when the trailer appeared to leak online.

The grainy footage of the unfinished trailer appeared on social media with videos circulating on Twitter and TikTok, with some details and rumors confirmed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to arrives in theaters December 17, but a date for the official trailer remains to be seen.

In the meantime, you can check out some of the best and funniest reactions to the trailer leak and anticipation of the official trailer from Marvel fans below.

Kevin Feige rn to all the employees at sony and marvel studios#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/5MEDWJ94OV — Aaron | Waiting for Shang Chi (@ShangChiTheGOAT) August 22, 2021

kevin feige pulling up the kid’s house who leaked the Spider Man trailer: #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/1cdSOq1GYc — 𝒜.𝒲 (@AWV23) August 22, 2021

kevin feige pullin' up to sony like #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/6xXMRA95Lr — red penguin (@redpeng_uin) August 22, 2021

the person who leaked the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer: pic.twitter.com/4k0jdzUK4X — mikayla | ZENDAYA EMMY WINNER (@spideykayla) August 22, 2021

kevin fiege and sony trying hard to delete the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer pic.twitter.com/jsBEGHOaAX — wandas wh0res ᗢ (@wqndasmind) August 22, 2021

Kevin Feige arriving at the home of the person who leaked the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer pic.twitter.com/Hkr6vupN6N — Jake Metz (@jake_metz) August 22, 2021