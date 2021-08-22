‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Leaks: Twitter Reacts

Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the highly-anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. On Sunday, they got a quick glimpse when the trailer appeared to leak online.

The grainy footage of the unfinished trailer appeared on social media with videos circulating on Twitter and TikTok, with some details and rumors confirmed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to arrives in theaters December 17, but a date for the official trailer remains to be seen.

In the meantime, you can check out some of the best and funniest reactions to the trailer leak and anticipation of the official trailer from Marvel fans below.

