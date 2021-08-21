The New England Patriots are sending the team’s private jet to Haiti for relief efforts following the devastating earthquake and tropical storm that recently hit the island. More than 2,100 have died during the disasters, with millions more injured or without shelter.

According to TMZ Sports, the jet was loaded with medical supplies and doctors at Logan International Airport in Boston on Saturday morning.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated the jet and teamed up with Build Health International to help provide relief. Kraft is also donating drinking water, surgical masks, and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Per the report, the relief items include “IV fluid and bags, oxygen masks, surgical supplies, hospital beds, sterilizers, and generators.”

This is not the first time that the Patriots jet has been made available for international flights to help with medical equipment and relief efforts, so it’s great to see it continue being put to good use.

The jet will touch down in Haiti on Saturday evening.