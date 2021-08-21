English Premier League Schedule 2021: Every Game on Matchday 2

The time is here to kick off another busy weekend of action in the English Premier League this season with Matchday 2.
This weekend’s action kicks off with Liverpool vs. Burnley on Saturday morning, with a marquee clash between Arsenal and Chelsea going down on Sunday on the NBC Sports Network.
The action wraps up on Monday, August 23 with West Ham United vs. Leicester City.
Every Premier League game will air across the NBCUniversal networks which includes NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo. The games will also be streamed on the Peacock streaming service and NBC Sports app.
When will your favorite team be taking the field?
A full look at the English Premier League schedule for this weekend (Matchday 2) can be seen below.
English Premier League Matchday 2 Schedule
Saturday, August 21
Liverpool vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m., Peacock Premium
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m., NBC Sports Network
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 10 a.m., USA Network
Leeds United vs. Everton, 10 a.m., Peacock Premium
Manchester City vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m., Peacock Premium
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford, 12:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock Premium
Sunday, August 22
Southampton vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m., Peacock Premium
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network
Monday, August 23
West Ham United vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network