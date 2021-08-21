English Premier League Schedule 2021: Every Game on Matchday 2

The time is here to kick off another busy weekend of action in the English Premier League this season with Matchday 2.

This weekend’s action kicks off with Liverpool vs. Burnley on Saturday morning, with a marquee clash between Arsenal and Chelsea going down on Sunday on the NBC Sports Network.

The action wraps up on Monday, August 23 with West Ham United vs. Leicester City.

Every Premier League game will air across the NBCUniversal networks which includes NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo. The games will also be streamed on the Peacock streaming service and NBC Sports app.

When will your favorite team be taking the field?

A full look at the English Premier League schedule for this weekend (Matchday 2) can be seen below.

English Premier League Matchday 2 Schedule

Saturday, August 21

Liverpool vs. Burnley, 7:30 a.m., Peacock Premium

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m., NBC Sports Network

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 10 a.m., USA Network

Leeds United vs. Everton, 10 a.m., Peacock Premium

Manchester City vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m., Peacock Premium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford, 12:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock Premium

Sunday, August 22

Southampton vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m., Peacock Premium

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network

Monday, August 23

West Ham United vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network