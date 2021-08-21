University of Virginia Disenrolls 238 Students For Not Getting COVID Vaccine

The University of Virginia has disenrolled more than 200 students for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the fall semester.

A university spokesperson confirmed that 238 incoming students were disenrolled for the fall semester for failing to comply with the university’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Only 49 of the students were actually enrolled in classes, while the others may not have been planning to return.

Virginia requires “all students who live, learn, or work in person at the university” to be fully vaccinated.

“Disenrolled means you’re not eligible to take courses,” spokesperson Brian Coy told CNN. “If you’re unvaccinated, we ask that you wear a mask at all times — indoors or outdoors — whenever you’re around people. Anyone unvaccinated and has an exemption will have to test once a week, we’re starting once a week: That might go up.

“Students out of compliance received multiple emails, calls, text messages and — in some cases — calls to their parents. Our numbers show that our students responded to this. This means we can have the kind of in-person semester where people can engage in normal ways.”

Students who were disenrolled still have a week to update their status at the university.