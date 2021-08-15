Video Games: Things to Know About Elden Ring

If you have noticed within the last two generations of console gaming, the medium has been a bit more pricey when it comes to newly released games on the market. If you thought $60 for a standard edition of a video game was expensive, this new generation of console gaming is about to make your mind explode with the newly added $70 price tag for Playstation 5 titles. Recently, I have been diving back into games that were released on older consoles and games I have missed in my childhood. But, if there is one developer that I will place any price tag for, it is FromSoftware.

FromSoftware is notorious for placing some of the most challenging games on console and PC gaming. Thus, every newly released game by the publisher spawns a slew of articles asking if there should be an easy mode. In my opinion, as their games progress, the easy mode comes into fruition. Their games do not rely on the story but rely on the personal growth of the player; slashing enemies and overcoming difficult boss battles along the way. Since mid-2019, the Japanese development company has been long at work on their most ambitious title, a crossover between two storytelling icons. Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R.R Martin. For a game titled, Elden Ring. And at this year’s E3, the studio gave more information on the upcoming project, and here are some things to keep in mind.

Elden Ring is an open-world game

Yes, you heard me correct, a FromSoftware open-world RPG. This is a first addition for the developers as the team has attempted at optional and less linear areas in their other titles but would not be considered open world. You can go to any location, fight any monster, defeat any boss. You can do it all.

Summon your way to boss battles

If you are aware of the other SoulsBorne titles, you would know that summoning players and ghostly allies called phantoms is a big part of their gameplay, kind of like a helping hand to players who need it. But, in Elden Ring, players can spawn multiple phantoms and up to four players to help out in terms of areas on the map and boss battles.

See it, do it

As I mention, Elden Ring is an open-world title, but Miyazaki said that there will be dungeons deviating from the main quest that will lead to new areas for players to explore. This could help with progression and making your character the strongest it could ever be. It is Skyrim with the combat of Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Back to their roots

If you have seen the recent gameplay footage, you would be aware that FromSoftware is going back to its medieval roots. More Dark Souls less Sekiro and Bloodborne. However, Miyazaki is using gameplay elements from their most recent titles but keeping the aesthetic from their groundbreaking trilogy. They are going completely original with this title but are willing to use callbacks from their other successful and critically acclaimed titles.

There is so much to chew on with what we have just received about this highly anticipated release. If you would like more in-depth information I would highly recommend the Youtube channel titled “VaatiVidya” as he is a connoisseur on all things FromSoftware related. Elden Ring slashes into store shelves on PS4/5 and Xbox consoles on January 21, 2022!