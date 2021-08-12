Bill Burr Net Worth 2021: How Much is Bill Worth?

William Fredrick Burr, or best known as Bill Burr is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster. He is one of the most accomplished comedians in the business with six stand-up specials, a show that he created on Netflix called F is For Family and multiple film appearances. His most notable are his roles as Patrick Kuby in the crime drama series Breaking Bad and Migs Mayfield in the Star Wars television show The Mandalorian. His most recent comedy special “Paper Tiger” was Grammy-nominated for Best Comedy Album. He also co-founded the All Things Comedy network and hosts a podcast twice a week called the Monday Morning Podcast since 2007. This amount of fame and success begs the question, how much is Bill Burr worth?

Bill Burr has a Net Worth of $12 Million as of 2021

Bill Burr started his comedy career in 1992 and has come a long way in the entertainment business. He does stand-up comedy and is also an actor along as well as a writer for his own Netflix original TV show F is For Family. He has developed a strong fan base over the years of him performing and connects with his fans through his podcast where he speaks about current events, past and recent experiences, sports, and gives advice and answers questions submitted by his listeners. He currently has a net worth of $12 million.

Early Life

Bill Burr was born on June 10, 1968, in Canton, Massachusetts. He grew up with four brothers and one sister. He is of German-Irish descent. Ever since he was young he dreamed of being in show business and eventually got a degree in radio from Emerson College in Boston Massachusetts. Before the start of his comedy career, he worked in warehouses to make a living.

Comedy Career

Bill Burr’s comedy career started in 1992. He’s known for his satirical humor and has described his comedic style as “that loud guy in the bar with uninformed logic”. He has performed on multiple late-night shows and has had comedy specials on HBO and Comedy Central. He began a weekly podcast titled the Monday Morning Podcast in 2007. He has also had many appearances on other comedians’ podcasts so he is well known in the comedy community. Burr has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Adam Corolla Show, WTF with Marc Maron, the Nerdist podcast, and another podcast he started in 2019 with comedian Bert Kreischer called the Bill-Bert Podcast. The Rolling Stone considered him to be “the undisputed heavyweight champion of rage-fueled humor”. Burr cites that his top five comedic idols are Richard Pryor, Sam Kinison, George Carlin, Bill Cosby, and Patrice O’Neal. These comics influenced his style and fueled his passion to become a comic.

Personal Life

Bill Burr is married to director, actress, and producer Nia Renee Hill since 2013. They have a daughter named Lola, born in 2017, and a son who was born in 2020. Burr is a licensed helicopter pilot and also plays the drums. He has expressed his interest in heavy metal music and cigars.