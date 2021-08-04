Itching for one final horror movie before the summer ends? Director Rodo Sayagues has answered that with the highly anticipated sequel Don’t Breathe 2. The film is a sequel to the 2017 Fede Álvarez horror mega-hit but instead focussing on Stephen Lang’s Blind Man character as he must risk it all in order to save his daughter. The second trailer promotes itself as being not safe for work (NSFW) so viewer discretion is advised. Don’t Breathe 2 promises to be a bigger and much more tactical horror movie than its predecessor, using different techniques for its scares and attempting to capture that lightning in a bottle the first one had.

Don’t Breathe 2 scares audiences in theaters on August 13th