Summer Cocktail Recipes: 5 Must-Try Drinks & Ideas

We are in the midst of summer, and what better way to kick back and relax than to enjoy some time with friends and throw back some refreshing cocktails?

And, after the past year of living during the coronavirus pandemic, we all deserve it.

Thanks to our friends at Four Bourbon, we have some unique and interesting summer cocktail recipes that will bring some added spice, flavor, and excitement to your summer brunch and get-togethers.

So what are some recipes to add some flair and inspiration to your next summer brunch or get-together? We have you covered.

You can check out five must-try summer cocktail recipes below.

TROPICAL SUNSET

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ fl.oz. Four Roses Small Batch

6 dice-size chunks Pineapple

1-2 slices Habanero (remove seeds for less spice)

½ fl.oz. Lime Juice

3 fl.oz Barritt’s Ginger Beer

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

SPICE LEVEL: 2/3

DIRECTIONS: In a shaker, muddle the pineapple and habanero. Add the Bourbon, lime juice, and ice and shake briefly(about 4 seconds). Open the shaker and add 2 oz ginger beer to the cocktail in the shaker. Strain all contents into a glass with ice. Top with 1 oz ginger beer. Float 2 dashes of Angostura over the drink and garnish with a lime wedge

BERRY REFRESHING

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ Four Roses Small Batch

¾ fl. oz. Lemon Juice

5 Raspberries

½ fl. oz. Agave Syrup

3 fl. oz. Barritt’s Ginger Beer

1 Mint sprig

DIRECTIONS: In a glass, muddle raspberries with agave syrup. Add the rest of the ingredients and ice, stir. Top with ginger beer and stir briefly to incorporate. Garnish with a mint sprig and raspberry

SOUTHERN HEAT

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ fl. oz. Four Roses Small Batch

½ fl. oz. Lemon Juice

2 slices Peach

¼ fl. oz.Honey

2-5 slices Red Hatch Chilies

3 fl. oz. Barritt’s Ginger Beer

SPICE LEVEL: 3/3

DIRECTIONS: In a shaker, combine peach slices, honey, and 2-5red hatch chilies (depending on spice level) muddle together. Add Bourbon, lemon juice, and ice and shake briefly (about 4 seconds). Open the shaker and add 2 oz ginger beer and stir. Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass. Top with 1 oz ginger beer, garnish with a lemon twist, and shaved peppers

THE GARDEN PARTY

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ fl.oz. Four Roses Small Batch

½ fl.oz. Lemon Juice

½ fl.oz. Pomegranate Grenadine

2-3 Rosemary Sprigs

3 fl.oz. Barritt’s Ginger Beer

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 pinches Cayenne Pepper

SPICE LEVEL: 2/3

DIRECTIONS: In a glass, muddle the rosemary sprig with the grenadine. Add the bitters, lemon juice, cayenne pepper and Bourbon. Add ice and ginger beer to the glass and stir briefly. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and lemon wheel.

THE SWEET + SPICY

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ fl. oz. Four Roses Small Batch

6 slices of strawberries

2-3 slices Jalapeno (remove seeds for less spice)

½ fl. oz Lime Juice

3 fl. oz. Barritt’s Ginger Beer

Spicy BBQ Rub (as garnish)

SPICE LEVEL: 2/3

DIRECTIONS: Use lime to wet half the rim of a Collins glass, then dip rim in spicy BBQ seasoning/rub. Squeeze a quarter of the lime into the glass. Add sliced strawberries, 2-3 sliced jalapenos, and muddle. Add Four Roses Small Batch, ice, and a small pour of ginger beer, then give a quick stir. Add more ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with jalapeno slices and lime wheel (strawberry slice optional).

NOTES: When choosing a rub, look for peppers and sugar in the ingredients and opt for one with thicker granules for the best, most flavorful rim. For fewer fruit chunks, shake ingredients in an ice-filled shaker, then strain over fresh ice.