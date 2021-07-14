Emmy Awards 2021: Full List Of Nominations

The 2021 Emmy Award nominations are in. This week, the nominations for the upcoming ceremony were announced to honor the top entertainers and shows in the industry.
The 73rd annual ceremony will air on September 19 on CBS and Paramount+, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
“It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs,” TV Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. “So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year’s Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television.”
Did your favorite show, actor, or actress earn an Emmy nod?
A full look at the nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards can be seen below.
73rd Emmy Awards Nominations
Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown
Jonathan Majors
Josh O’Conner
Rege-Jean Page
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
Olivia Colman
Emma Corrin
Elisabeth Moss
Mj Rodriguez
Jurnee Smollett
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito
O-T Fagbenle
John Lithgow
Tobias Menzies
Max Minghella
Chris Sullivan
Bradley Whitford
Michael K. Williams
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson
Helena Bonham Carter
Madeline Brewer
Ann Dowd
Aunjanue Ellis
Emerald Fennell
Yvonne Strahovski
Samira Wiley
Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”
Best Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Cecily Strong, “SNL”
Aidy Bryant, “SNL”
Kate McKinnon, “SNL”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
Bowen Yang, “SNL”
Kenan Thompson, “SNL”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Michaela Cole, “I May Destroy”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
David Diggs, “Hamilton”
Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton”
Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
Outstanding Limited Series
“The Underground Railroad”
“The Queen’s Gambit
“I May Destroy You”
“WandaVision”
“Mare of Easttown”
Best TV Movie
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”
“Oslo”
“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Uncle Frank
Outstanding Competition Program
“Amazing Race”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Variety Talk Series
“Conan”
“The Daily show with Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”