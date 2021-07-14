Emmy Awards 2021: Full List Of Nominations

The 2021 Emmy Award nominations are in. This week, the nominations for the upcoming ceremony were announced to honor the top entertainers and shows in the industry.

The 73rd annual ceremony will air on September 19 on CBS and Paramount+, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs,” TV Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. “So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year’s Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television.”

Did your favorite show, actor, or actress earn an Emmy nod?

A full look at the nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards can be seen below.

73rd Emmy Awards Nominations

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown

Jonathan Majors

Josh O’Conner

Rege-Jean Page

Billy Porter

Matthew Rhys

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba

Olivia Colman

Emma Corrin

Elisabeth Moss

Mj Rodriguez

Jurnee Smollett

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito

O-T Fagbenle

John Lithgow

Tobias Menzies

Max Minghella

Chris Sullivan

Bradley Whitford

Michael K. Williams

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson

Helena Bonham Carter

Madeline Brewer

Ann Dowd

Aunjanue Ellis

Emerald Fennell

Yvonne Strahovski

Samira Wiley

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”

Best Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Cecily Strong, “SNL”

Aidy Bryant, “SNL”

Kate McKinnon, “SNL”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Bowen Yang, “SNL”

Kenan Thompson, “SNL”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michaela Cole, “I May Destroy”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

David Diggs, “Hamilton”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Outstanding Limited Series

“The Underground Railroad”

“The Queen’s Gambit

“I May Destroy You”

“WandaVision”

“Mare of Easttown”

Best TV Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank

Outstanding Competition Program

“Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”