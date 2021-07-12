Netflix New Releases, July 2021: What’s Coming This Week? (7/12 – 7/18)

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July in full swing, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week

July 13

Ridley Jones

July 14

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Gunpowder Milkshake

Heist

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?

July 15

A Perfect Fit

Beastars: Season 2

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

My Amanda

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

July 16

The Beguiled

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic Sin