Fourth of July weekend is upon us.

There will be plenty of drinking over the next few days as we enjoy peak summer and the holiday celebration, but that doesn’t mean you will have to suffer from a hangover when starting work the following week.

Thanks to UNITY, you can knock the edge off and still feel a warm buzz without having to indulge in as much alcohol thanks to the company’s mixes which are infused with 30mg of CBD and healthy adaptogens.

The mixers come in five flavors, including Elderflower Rose and Blueberry Lavender.

In order to help you with your celebration, UNITY put together some great cocktail recipes that will kick your weekend into high gear.

So how can you whip up the cocktails?

The cocktail recipes that will have you feeling buzzed without the hangover can be seen below.

ELDERFLOWER ROSE GIMLET

Ingredients

2 oz. Hard Truth Gin

2 oz. Elderflower Rose UNITY

Juice of ½ lime

½ oz. simple syrup

1 oz. St-Germain

Ice

Steps

In a cocktail shaker, add gin, lime juice, simple syrup, St-Germain, and Elderflower Rose UNITY. Shake! Pour over ice and enjoy the taste of a better future ahead.

BLUEBERRY LAVENDER VODKA SPRITZER

Ingredients

2 oz. Hard Truth Vodka

2 oz. Blueberry Lavender UNITY

½ oz. orange liqueur

½ oz. simple syrup (optional)

Fresh blueberries

Juice of ½ lime

Soda water

Steps

In a cocktail shaker, add blueberries and lime juice. Optional: for a sweeter drink, add ½ oz. simple syrup Add vodka, orange liqueur, and Blueberry Lavender UNITY. Shake, shake, shake. Pour over ice and add the soda water on top. Stir and enjoy!

BLACKBERRY-RUM ICED TEA

Ingredients

2 oz. Hard Truth White Rum

2 oz. Blackberry Tea UNITY

Blackberries

Fresh mint

Juice of ½ lime

½ oz. simple syrup (optional)

Steps

In a shaker, add blackberries, fresh mint, and lime juice. Optional: for a sweeter drink, add ½ oz. simple syrup. Add white rum and Blackberry Tea UNITY. Shake and pour over ice. Add a mint leaf (if you’re feeling fancy—which you should be) Stir and you’re all set.