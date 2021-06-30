Bill Cosby is set to walk free from prison after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ruled to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

The shocking decision was announced on Wednesday. According to the ruling, an agreement between Cosby and a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

Cosby had been behind bars after serving more than three years of his possible 10-year sentence.

From CNBC:

The Supreme Court reviewed two aspects of the cast that Cosby’s lawyers challenged. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers in addition to Andrea Constand. Originally, the trial judge had allowed just one other accuser to testify at Cosby’s first trial. However, after the jury deadlocked, the judge then allowed five other accusers to testify at Cosby’s retrial.

Cosby had been accused of drugging and molesting the victim in 2004.

