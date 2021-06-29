Louisiana Family Has $50 Billion Mistakenly Deposited Into Bank Account

A Louisiana family had the surprise of a lifetime after discovering $50 billion had been deposited into their bank account.

Now, it was obviously an error, but the mistake briefly made Baton Rouge real estate agent Darren James, 47, and his wife the 25th richest people on Earth. Not a bad title to hold, even if it was only for a few days.

“It was a great feeling while it was there, to see that many zeros in your account. I mean, I’m part of the one-comma club, not the three-comma club,” James joked, according to FOX News. “I was a billionaire for four days. It was a cool feeling, even though you couldn’t do anything with it.

“We knew it wasn’t ours. We didn’t earn it, so we couldn’t do anything with it. We couldn’t spend it — that would be theft,”

The couple called the bank on Saturday, June 12, but the money remained until the following Tuesday.

What would you do if you magically found $50 billion in your account? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.