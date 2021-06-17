Toronto Hospital Sees First COVID-Free Day In 14 Months

As we inch closer to life as normal, a Toronto hospital had a great moment to celebrate.

Toronto General Hospital’s Medical-Surgical Intensive Care Unit announced on Thursday that for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began 14 months ago, there have been no COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“COVID-free for the first time since March 26, 2020! This is the first time the MSICU at Toronto General does not have any COVID patients. We are very grateful for the extraordinary MSICU team,” the hospital wrote on Twitter.

COVID-free for the first time since March 26, 2020! 🎉 This is the first time the MSICU at Toronto General does not have any COVID patients. We are very grateful for the extraordinary MSICU team! #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/LGmNsF8snY — University Health Network (@UHN) June 16, 2021

Toronto Western Hospital also announced a sharp decline in COVID hospitalizations earlier this month.

“Let’s keep it that way,” infectious disease expert Dr. Abdu Sharkawy wrote. “This is a testament to the benefit of following PH advice & the incredible impact of vaccines!”

Thrilled to report that as of today, Covid unit at my hospital (TWH) is officially closed! Let's keep it that way. This is a testament to the benefit of following PH advice & the incredible impact of vaccines! #DischargeCovid19 #AdmitNone #GetUrJabOn 💪💉 pic.twitter.com/UaNTXdN26a — Abdu Sharkawy (@SharkawyMD) June 14, 2021

Let’s hope that the trend can keep up as we attempt to bring normalcy back into our lives in time for the summer.