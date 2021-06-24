Disney+ New Releases, July 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of July 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in July 2021.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In July 2021

Friday, July 2

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 208 “Most Likely To”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 110 “Common Ground”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 102

Wednesday, July 7

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Monsters at Work – Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated” – Series Premiere

Loki – New Episode

Marvel Studios Legends

Friday, July 9

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow – Premier Access

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209 “Spring Break”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”

Wednesday, July 14

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Loki – Finale

Monsters at Work – Episode 102 “Meet Mift”

Friday, July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 210 “The Transformation”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”

Wednesday, July 21

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

The Owl House (S2)

Turner & Hooch – Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog” – Series Premiere

Behind the Attraction – All Episodes Streaming – Series Premiere

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters at Work – Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”

Friday, July 23

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks – Premiere

Stuntman – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211 “Showtime”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested”

Wednesday, July 28

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts – All Episodes Streaming – Series Premiere

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle” – Series Premiere

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse – Batch 2 Premiere

Monsters at Work – Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”

Friday, July 30

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Jungle Cruise- Premier Acccess

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 212 “Second Chances”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 114 “War Mantle”