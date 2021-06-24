Disney+ New Releases, July 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of July 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in July 2021.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In July 2021
Friday, July 2
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 208 “Most Likely To”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 110 “Common Ground”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 102
Wednesday, July 7
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Monsters at Work – Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated” – Series Premiere
Loki – New Episode
Marvel Studios Legends
Friday, July 9
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow – Premier Access
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209 “Spring Break”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”
Wednesday, July 14
Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Loki – Finale
Monsters at Work – Episode 102 “Meet Mift”
Friday, July 16
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 210 “The Transformation”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”
Wednesday, July 21
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
The Owl House (S2)
Turner & Hooch – Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog” – Series Premiere
Behind the Attraction – All Episodes Streaming – Series Premiere
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters at Work – Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”
Friday, July 23
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks – Premiere
Stuntman – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211 “Showtime”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested”
Wednesday, July 28
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts – All Episodes Streaming – Series Premiere
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle” – Series Premiere
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse – Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters at Work – Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”
Turner & Hooch – Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”
Friday, July 30
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise- Premier Acccess
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 212 “Second Chances”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 114 “War Mantle”