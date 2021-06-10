The Fast Franchise Revs in Engines at Cannes 2021

Cannes Film Festival is known for the prestigious arthouse films and latest films from auteur filmmakers. However, the well-known festival is not afraid of showing newly released blockbusters. In 2005, Revenge of the Sith premiered to a mixed audience, and in 2019, Rocketman debuted with an overwhelming amount of praise. This year, the festival decides the latest in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise, F9. The film is directed by series veteran Justin Lin and stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, and many others.

Why F9 over other blockbusters like Dune or The Eternals. Well mainly for one aspect, spoilers, and leaks of the film being published to the public before its release. But what confuses many is that F9 released internationally back in mid-May while it premieres in the U.S in June. So what is the deal? Maybe it could be that the studio truly wants this film to gain Academy Awards recognition, after all the film’s star, Vin Diesel, has been saying about each new installment since its seventh film. I guess they would like to premiere a film for audiences and would not have to worry about spoilers treading on the internet.

F9 premieres in the U.S June 25th and Cannes film Festival starts July 6th – July 17th