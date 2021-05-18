Horror Movies in 2021: 5 Most Anticipated Scary Films

While many go to the movies to relax and enjoy themselves, many like to walk away in fear. The idea of being scared after a horror film has been a common reaction amongst moviegoers for decades and 2021 is shaping up to be quite a year for horror films. After the box office success of Spiral: The Book of Saw, many wonder what other main horror franchises or new intellectual property there have to offer throughout the year.

5. Malignant

James Wan, a name some infamous with comic book and horror fans. After the critical and financial smash hit of Aquaman, Wan has decided for his next project he returns back to his roots with his latest titled Malignant. As of now, the story is simple, two women run away from an evil monster. But knowing Wan he will tie in psychological and maybe even cosmic horror to the mix. The film stars Annabelle Wallis, McKenna Grace, and Ingrid Beau and is releasing in theaters along with HBO Max on September 10th!

Re-Post from #JamesWan| MALIGNANT comes out September 10th. I finally wrapped it last week. This was supposed to be my “little horror thriller” I do between the big ones, but the pandemic pushed it as long the big ones. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ATcNWjjZVr — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) January 26, 2021

4. A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski has made a name for himself recently as the beloved Jim from the hit television series, The Office. However, in 2018, he would become a household name with his directorial debut titled, A Quiet Place. The film was universally loved by many and Krasinski was ready to jumpstart the sequel, and now here it is. A Quiet Place Part II is the latest installment in the universe and stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds and picks up right after the events from the first one. From the trailers and promotional footage, this one feels like Aliens to the original’s scarier tone. A Quiet Place Part II creeps its way into theaters on May 28th.

3. Halloween Kills

Who doesn’t love the classic tale of an escaped murder destroying the lives of babysitters? After the pleasant surprise that was Halloween (2018), David Gordon Green is back in the director’s chair in the latest in the Halloween trilogy with the follow-up Halloween Kills. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak as they are overcoming the events of the previous film but having the fight for their lives at the hands of Michael Myers. John Carpenter is once again scoring the film and is giving much overwhelmingly positive feedback on the film. Michael Myers slashes his way into audiences on October 15th

2. Candyman

If there is one cult horror classic that is infamous with horror fans, it is Candyman. And now writer/director Nia DaCosta is up to the task to adapt this classic tale. In this interpretation, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads the role as well as Teyonah Parris as they hunt down the evil creature. Jordon Peele is an executive producer on this project. Candyman will cast in theaters on August 27th!

1. Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright has gained a household name with recent films Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and 2017’s Baby Driver. He consistently excites audiences around the world with his original ideas and clever writing. In Wright’s second film of 2021, he is delving into the horror route with Last Night in Soho. Taking inspirations from classic horror films such as An American Werewolf in London, and Don’t Look Now. The film stars Anya Taylor Joy, Matt Smith, and Thomasin Mackenzie and tells the story of a young fashion designer in London who travels back to the ’60s and London does not look like what it seems. The film releases on October 22nd!

Some news – my new film @lastnightinsoho will now be coming out later in the year. I know some of you may be disappointed, but my hope is more of you will be able to experience it as we intended; in the dark, on a big screen, with an audience. See you at the movies…10/22/21 pic.twitter.com/9DH4alnEyv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2021