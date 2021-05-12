Family Health: 5 Ways Pollen Can Affect Your Health

Many people cannot wait for flowers to bloom and trees to flourish come spring, but it can be a nightmare for those living with a pollen allergy. Rather than embracing the glorious sunshine and enjoying a stroll outdoors, many people might feel they have no choice but to remain inside the home to combat the health issue.

If you suspect you or your kids might be living with an allergy, and want to combat its various symptoms, read about the five ways, pollen can affect your health.

Red, Itchy Eyes

Red, itchy eyes are a common side effect of a pollen allergy. Rather than allowing the issue to ruin your spring, summer, and fall, look for ways to combat the problem. For example, you can take Pataday® eye drops once per day, which can improve your quality of life during the sun-filled seasons. As it can provide itchy eyes allergy relief, it’s an ideal solution for managing various eye allergies, such as pollen, grass, and even pet dander.

A Scratchy Throat

It’s not only your eyes that can itch when the pollen count is high, as you might struggle with a scratchy throat. Unlike the nose, the mouth cannot filter air well, resulting in your throat becoming irritated, as it can trap pollen as it enters your system. Thankfully, you can alleviate the issue by taking an over-the-counter antihistamine.

A Runny Nose or Nasal Congestion

A pollen allergy could also lead to either a runny nose or nasal congestion, which can cause much annoyance and discomfort. Again, a long-acting antihistamine can help to ease the nasal issues. It might also help to rinse your nose using a nasal irrigation sachet from a drugstore, or a doctor could prescribe a medication to reduce the seasonal symptoms.

Sneezing

A pollen allergy can lead to excessive sneezing that can be both uncomfortable and annoying. It occurs when histamine signals for the brain to sneeze in an attempt to rid the body of pollen. Prevent bursts of sneezing by avoiding spending many hours outdoors when the pollen count is high. If you want or need to go outside, you should avoid doing so in the morning or middle of the day, as this is when the pollen count is at its highest. Instead, venture outdoors in the late afternoon or early evening.

Wheezing

Wheezing is another annoying symptom of a pollen allergy, which can affect your quality of life from spring through to fall. Pollen can increase the body’s blood flow and inflammation, which can cause a person to wheeze. Like many of the symptoms above, you can avoid wheeziness by taking an antihistamine. Also, take a shower each night to prevent pollen from landing on your pillow and then entering your airways.

If the above tactics don’t work, book an appointment with your doctor for advice and treatment. Treating seasonal allergies can prevent the development of various health issues, too, such as eczema, sinusitis, migraines, and asthma.