Dutching the score

Betting on the correct score is famous for being one of the most exciting football betting markets mainly due to its high odds. It is considered one of the hardest to master markets, due to the higher vig and the volatility of possible results. Although most bettors tend to back the score arbitrarily, sharp bettors are more accustomed to dutching the correct score market and therefore limit their risk. We will have a look on how we can predict the correct score and how we can make a solid profit out of it.

How to dutch the correct score

At first glance it can feel easy for players to predict the winner of a football match but in cases of various potential winners like on greyhound or horse races, experienced players tend to share their stake to multiple choices to attempt to win money from every race.

In the same manner, you can dutch the correct score by betting on more options than the 1-X-2 market. Normally it would require some advanced knowledge of mathematics but alternatively you can trust a reliable tool that can help you share your total stake on all possible outcomes.

Correct score calculator formula

It is hard to believe that correct score prediction is not up to blind chance but in reality every bettor can do that as long as they have some betting experience and the right tools like some sites with statistics.

But even using these methods won’t allow you to predict the correct score of all the matches of an entire matchday. It is simpler to dutch the score on low scoring games so try to narrow your search on leagues and teams that score less often.

Expected goals

With the help of xgoals, one of the most accurate metrics in the service of the player, predicting the outcome and the range of goals that will be scored can be a lot easier. Mastering this can make predicting the correct score a lot easier than you might think, and by choosing to dutch the score on a trustworthy bookmaker then you can have the bore draw cashback, which in other words means that you will get your money back in case your selected match ends at 0-0. This can be an improvement for your bankroll or you can choose to not back 0-0 and get a cashback on all your bets.

Correct score stats

At this point, it is important to mention that correct score prediction is a type of bet that is recommended to be placed after the first 10 to 15 match days of each league. It is then that you can have a clearer picture of the teams you are planning to bet on. In the same way, betting on the final match days should be avoided due to the team’s motivation. It is well known that motivation depends on the teams’ targets, for example a team that can’t afford another loss will likely be more defensive, while at the same time elements like injuries, bans, weather conditions and anything else that could influence a football match should always be considered. There are also matches at the end of the season that can be easy to predict because in some cases you can notice specific scores reappearing over and over in different matches and that is something you should consider in your statistics calculations.

Is the correct score prediction formula failproof?

Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a failproof model or strategy in sports betting. No one can promise that you can win each and every bet you place or that the recommended model comes with no limitations. But the real importance when dutching the score is to carefully pick your matches and expected scores to increase the possibilities and your bankroll. Even if you lose you have to stay calm and stick to your plan while trying to examine what went wrong. If you feel that the match stats went according to your prediction then you shouldn’t stay away from your game while on the other hand if both teams performed in a way that was different to your estimations then you should take a moment to calculate what went wrong even if you predicted the score correctly. Studying the match in depth and eliminating some options is important as well.

Should I cash out on my correct score with open bets?

Conservative bettors tend to cash out just when they ensure some profit. Especially in volatile markets such as this one, things can get a little jumpy. Most times they will cash out at half time in pre game bets, but on the other side some bettors see the cash out as a necessity only if you want to limit their losses. In this manner, when you find yourself losing more than 20% of your bet, cashing out might be your best choice.

Correct score dutching is by all means one of the most advanced types of bets and it is not recommended to restrict yourself in any trend. Dogmatic opinions are not permitted in betting which means that your strategy should change depending on the match itself. No matter what your choice is, picking a bookie with a fair cashout return is of great importance.

How to dutch the correct score in play

The general idea is the same as in pre game markets. In this case, the odds are far more volatile and as the match progresses a goal could be scored just before you place all your bets. On the other hand dutching in play means fewer choices, less risk and more accurate predictions. Trust your gut and make sure you are watching the game properly as knowing the opponents will make predicting the final result with more accuracy a more plausible task.

