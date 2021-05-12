Best Online Casinos In Canada 2021

Are you looking for the best online casinos in Canada you can trust? A range of different games, great payouts, unparalleled security, timely withdrawals, lots of great promotions and bonuses, all these are things we all look for in an online casino.

It is important for Canadian players to feel secure and safe when gambling, therefore we always recommend that you only play at reputable online casinos. We have found the best online casinos that accept Canadian players and the Canadian dollar as a currency option, as well as offering Canadian only banking options.

Online Canadian Casinos Guide

On our list you will find the top online casinos in Canada based on a number of criteria to help players gamble online safely and also an online casino guide with all the information you need to make more informed decisions when choosing the best online casinos for Canadians.

Why Should Canadians Play at Online Casinos

Canadians using an online casino instead of a land based one can have an advantage as the welcome bonuses that casinos offer upon registration, such as free spins and deposit bonuses can be very helpful. Existing players can also have access to ongoing promotions to further enhance their casino experience.

All the top online casinos have a great selection of slot machines, once players select their favourite slots casino game they can either start playing with real money or else they can try the free demo version. It’s important to keep in mind to always check the legitimacy of the casino bonuses and the conditions.

What is the Best Online Casino in Canada?

Hundreds of online casinos set up shop day by day and choosing the best one in Canada is no easy task. If you are a beginner you might have better luck sticking to the more popular and well renowned brands as they have way more experience in meeting player expectations than newly formed ones. On the other hand, new casinos shouldn’t be overlooked as sometimes new online casinos are simply a new brand by a mother company that has many online casinos under its belt.

The things to look for in an online Canadian casino aren’t much different from those of players from around the globe. Some of those things are the following:

Reputation and licence of the casino

Games available and bonuses offered

Customer support in different languages

Payment options available, withdrawal times and currencies accepted

For each of these criteria, there are qualities unique to Canadian casinos that truly make them the best option for Canadian players.

How to Choose the Best Online Casino in Canada

Much research is required before providing players with proper reviews of online casinos. Every player chooses a casino for their own reasons, some might look for a casino with massive welcome bonuses while others might look for a casino with a little more personality.

The Reputation of the Casino

One of the most important things to check is the reputation of the casino, this includes the license and the safety measures of the casino.

In Canada, most casinos are licensed by two of the strictest regulators in the industry: the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). There are some casinos that are licensed by Canada-only regulator Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Something to pay attention to is how easily you can find the casino’s general terms and conditions as well as the bonus terms and conditions. Safety measures such as encryption and privacy policy should also be easily accessible.

Casino Games and Casino Bonuses

It is very important to choose a casino that offers the right games and bonuses tailored to your style. There are casinos with games for all types of players you just have to check and make sure that it fits your needs before you commit to it.

Casino Customer Support

A highly skilled customer support team that is always available is a must at any online casino. Usually, most online casinos have several support options for the players to choose from whether that’s in the form of a live chat, email address or even toll free phone number. Ideally, every online casino should have at least one option 24/7 making it more convenient for players to get help any time of day. It is also important to be able to communicate with the customer support in different languages including English and French so Canadian players can communicate more easily.

Is the Casino Site User Friendly?

A casino site should be easy to sign up with quick and easy forms to fill in as well as have many payment options and an easily navigable casino lobby. Having a very complicated site will have a negative effect on your gaming experience and thus we recommend that you check the casino site thoroughly and make sure that you can navigate with ease between different sections of the casino. Some online casinos provide an option of playing for free in order to get a good feel of the site before depositing real money.

Sign-up and Deposit

Having gone through all the steps, it is time to choose the online casinos that you think will give you the best gaming experience. Something that shouldn’t be overlooked is payment methods, since it is important to check whether as a Canadian you can deposit using ecoPayz, Interac or InstaDebit. Some casinos may also offer exclusive bonuses to these payment methods making it worth your while to check in the promotions page.

Canadian Online Casino Games

The truth is, the only reason players join casino sites is to play casino online games, so it is essential for online casinos to have an abundant selection of real money games in their disposal. The best online casinos always make sure to add new games to a full portfolio which should include :

Online Slots

Online Jackpot Slots

Table Games

Live Casino Games

This doesn’t always mean that online casinos specializing in real money slots or ones that do not have live casino games should be disregarded, but having a wide variety of games can help to keep the players from looking elsewhere. Before choosing an online casino make sure to browse through their games’ lobby and try to spot your favourite games.

Playing Online Slots in Canada

Almost all casinos are heavily stocked with real money slots, from video slots to classic slots, fruit machines and jackpot slots.

Tips for Playing Online Slots

Try the demo version of the slot Understand all the slot features Look for high RTP % Stick to the budget Never try to recover losses

Top Jackpots

Not everyone can hit the jackpot, but everyone wants to play when there are big jackpots on offer. Canadian players adore jackpots slots since they have the potential to take home the big bucks and the investment to reward ratio is unparalleled, so always keep an eye out for the biggest jackpot slots.

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is at the top of the list when talking about progressive jackpot slots since the game has fantastic payouts and comes with bonus features such as free spins and multiplier wilds. It also has 4 different progressive jackpots making it one of the favourites of Canadian players.

Joker Millions

Themed around the joker character it has many similarities to classic slots. You win the jackpot by landing 4 joker symbols in a pay line, which will provide you with 5 mystery wins ranging from 5 to 2500 coins.

Best Online Casinos in Canada for Slots

Whether you’re a fan of classic slots or you prefer something more complex, such as video slots, there are many Canadian online casinos that offer real money slots. These are our top 5 online casinos for slots:

Spinaway VulkanVegas Yaa Casino Rizk Casino 888Casino

Best Online Casinos in Canada for Blackjack

Being one of the most popular casino table games, blackjack is a card game that is played by professional and casual gamblers alike. It is also referred to as “Twenty-One” and it is a game that comes with important rules to follow and a strategy is required for players to be successful. These are the top ranked blackjack casinos in Canada:

VulkanVegas Caxino Wildz Jonny Jackpot NY Spins

Best Online Casinos in Canada for Roulette

Roulette is one of the oldest casino games available and you’ll be happy to know that as a Canadian it is legal to play online roulette. Decide where you want to place your bet, whether that’s on red or black or a particular number and wait for the wheel to start spinning. These are the top roulette online casinos in Canada

VulkanVegas Caxino Wildz Jonny Jackpot NY Spins

Best Online Casinos in Canada for Baccarat

Sometimes overshadowed by other table classics, baccarat is another popular table game. You can find different versions of baccarat in many online casinos in Canada. These are the top online casinos in Canada for Baccarat:

VulkanVegas Caxino Wildz Jonny Jackpot NY Spins

Best Live Dealer Canadian Casinos

Live dealer casinos have been popular in the online casino world since they first started.

The top live casinos have a great variety of live dealer games as well as table classics including online roulette and real money blackjack. Apart from various events, real money online poker tournaments are offered by casinos online in addition to bonuses and promotions which provides Canadians to fill their wallets a bit more than usual. These are the top online casinos in Canada for Live Dealers:

VulkanVegas Yaa Casino Jackpot Village Duelz CasiGo

Online Casino Bonuses in Canada

Welcome bonuses are very important for every player both beginners and veterans alike, because not only do these boost your bankroll and allow you to start your online casino journey on a high but they also can show more about the casino overall. We always recommend casinos with the best sign up bonuses and free spins.

Top Canada Real Money Bonuses

It is best to read the terms and conditions connected to the welcome package thoroughly prior to committing to any bonus or promotion to make sure they are reasonable enough.

Usually a great online casino will have additional promotions running throughout the year specifically aimed at existing players in order to keep all players happy. These promotions can include anything from free spins, no deposit bonuses, seasonal promotions, cashback bonuses and additional deposit bonuses.

Top Online Casinos in Canada with No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses have become very popular amongst Canadian players and you’ll be happy to know that many casinos now offer this type of bonus as a part of their welcome package. No deposit bonuses tend to come in the form of extra cash or free spins that help you get a good feel of the casino games without paying with your own money. These are the top 5 online casinos with no deposit bonuses:

Caxino Wildz Jonny Jackpot NY Spins Casumo

Top Canadian Online Casinos with Free Spins

Many casinos usually hand out free spins as a part of an ongoing promotion or the welcome package to give players a chance to win real money on online slots without investing their own money. These are the top 5 best free spin bonuses in Canada:

888Casino Dunder Casumo Rizk Casino Casino Cruise

VIP Programmes at Online Gambling Sites

VIP programs are for the more daring players with bigger budgets. Most Canadian online casinos have VIP programmes that reward their most loyal players with bigger bonuses, gifts and even dedicated account managers to ensure every need is fulfilled.

Banking Options at Canadian Online Casinos

Every online casino in Canada should provide players with a variety of quick and safe deposit and withdrawal methods. Nowadays all online casinos try to work with the best payment providers in the industry to ensure that not only Canadian players have enough options but also guaranteed transactions.

Best Online Casinos in Canada That Accept PayPal

PayPal is the first choice when it comes to funding a casino account, it is quick, easy and enables bettors to instantly withdraw their winnings. For extra security, PayPal only allows real money gambling transactions in countries where it is regulated and does not support illegitimate casino sites in Canada. These are the top casinos in Canada that accept paypal:

PartyCasino Mr Green Casino.com Vegas Hero Pelaa

Best Canadian Online Casinos for Payouts

Casino operators know how crucial it is for payment processing to be done within 72 hours in order for both new and older players to remain happy and keep using the online casino’s services. Using e-wallets can make withdrawals almost instant, however it could take up to 5 days for the fund to reach your bank account via a bank transfer.The withdrawal method and timeframes are clearly displayed under the Banking section of every real money online casino. There are the top online casinos that offer fast withdrawals:

Spinaway Mr Vegas VulkanVegas CasiGo Yaa Casino

Customer Support at Canadian Online Casino Sites

Running into problems no matter what their nature is can be very frustrating for every player and it is important to know that all your issues will be attended to in a fast and professional manner. These are the criteria you should look for in every casino to ensure it has a good customer service:

Services offered, live chat, phone, email

24/7 customer support servicing times

Short waiting times

Is Gambling in Canada Legal?

This entirely depends on the province you are in as online casinos within Canada’s border can only be owned and operated by the Canadian government. That being said, Canadians can still gamble at online casinos that are licensed and regulated abroad.

Gambling in the Provinces of Canada

While gambling in every form is legal in Canada, every province can set its own rules and legislation. The most common discrepancy between each province is the age at which someone can participate in betting and gambling.

Online Casinos Licensing in Canada

In Canada, the Kahnawake Gaming Commision (KGC) is responsible for most gambling regulations and is the dedicated regulatory body that grants licences and permits. Due to the relationships with other gambling regulatory bodies Canadian residents are allowed to gamble there legally.

Best Canadian Online Casinos Summary

There are a ton of casinos out there to choose from but these are the 10 casinos that look the most promising due to their available bonuses, minimum deposit requirements, average payout rate and free play:

VulkanVegas Casino Yaa Casino Jackpot Village Rizk Casino CasiGo 888Casino Duelz True Flip Moi Casino 20bet