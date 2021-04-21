Disney+ New Releases, May 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of May 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in May 2021.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In May 2021
May 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101
May 7
Disney Wander over Yonder
Everyone’s Hero
Flicka 2
Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Big Shot: Episode 104
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102
May 14
Disney Special Agent Oso
Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps
X-Men: The Last Stand
Life Below Zero (S15)
Race to the Center of the Earth
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201
Big Shot: Episode 105
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103
May 21
Disney Big City Greens
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Inside Pixar: Unpacked
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202
Big Shot: Episode 106
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104
May 28
Bluey Shorts
Disney Sydney to the Max
Kingdom of the Polar Bears
Wicked Tuna
Cruella
Launchpad
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203
Big Shot: Episode 107
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105