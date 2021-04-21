Disney+ New Releases, May 2021: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of May 2021 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in May 2021.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In May 2021

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101

May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot: Episode 104

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102

May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201

Big Shot: Episode 105

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103

May 21

Disney Big City Greens

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202

Big Shot: Episode 106

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104

May 28

Bluey Shorts

Disney Sydney to the Max

Kingdom of the Polar Bears

Wicked Tuna

Cruella

Launchpad

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203

Big Shot: Episode 107

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105