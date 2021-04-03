DMX is reportedly in “grave condition” after suffering an overdose at his home late Friday night, according to a report from TMZ.

There are conflicting reports about his condition.

One source told TMZ that DMX had “some brain activity,” while another said he was in “a vegetative state.”

The overdose triggered a heart attack which led to the rapper being rushed to the local hospital in White Plains, New York.

DMX has a history of substance abuse and has had multiple stints in rehab.

Following his return to the stage following his latest stint in rehab in December 2019, DMX told fans, “When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s**t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741.

